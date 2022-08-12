Ice hockey | The Canadian Hockey Association, which has been mired in sexual crime cases, wants to restore its credibility: hires a security director

After the funding disappeared, the Canadian Ice Hockey Federation has taken action. According to it, the goal is to create a sports environment free of abuse and improprieties.

Canada’s Hockey Canada announced on Thursday that it plans to hire a director of safety for the sport. The manager’s job is to help the organization develop a plan for harassment and abuse cases. A Canadian newspaper reported on the matter Toronto Star.

According to Hockey Canada, the Chief Safety Officer oversees an independent and confidential grievance mechanism.

The job advertisement says that the goal is to “create a sports culture and environment that is free from any form of abuse or impropriety.”

The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding in June after it was revealed the organization had quietly agreed to drop a lawsuit against a woman who accused players on the 2018 men’s under-20 World Cup team of sexual misconduct.

The suspected incident happened at the Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario. London police reopened the case in late July.

Canada’s On July 22, the Ice Hockey Association revealed that members of its 2003 World Youth Championship team are also being investigated on suspicion of gang rape. The matter has been reported on, among other things TSN.

Hockey Canada said it contacted the Halifax Regional Police about the allegations, as Halifax was the host city for the 2003 World Junior Tournament.

In addition to freezing the federal funding, several sponsors of the sports federation have stopped.

Currently, the World Youth Hockey Championships are underway in Edmonton, Canada. Exceptionally for the games held in August not much audience has come to the place.