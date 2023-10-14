At the Ironman World Championships this year, the women will stay among themselves – and could deliver a great race: It has probably never been as difficult to become world champion as it is this time.

vIt has probably never been as difficult to become an Ironman world champion as it was this Saturday in Hawaii. When a cannon shot sends the top athletes on their journey from the Kailua-Kona pier at 6:25 a.m. local time (6:25 p.m. CEST in the live stream on sportschau.de), then a field will have gathered that is stronger than ever before in the history of the legendary race. And something else will be different. The women stay among themselves. The men fought for the title in Nice in September.

Women alone in Hawaii? The privately organized Ironman Group thinks the separation of the sexes is a good idea. It would give women more attention. Not everyone can follow this logic in a sport that has relied on gender cooperation from the start. Over the next few years, women and men will alternate between Hawaii and Nice.