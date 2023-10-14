Home page World

You should definitely note this deadline for converting a paper driving license into a card. If this is not replaced on time, you could face a fine.

Munich – In just a few months, the next cohort will have to hand in their pink or gray paper driving license. The reason is the introduction of a uniform driving license across Europe. In addition, the new plastic card should be forgery-proof, unlike the old “rag”. Some driving license holders have already had to say goodbye to their nostalgic document in recent months.

Some authorities have already informed the vintages affected by the exchange deadline by post. However, this request for exchange is not the rule. According to the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV), the responsible authorities are not obliged to remind people of the driver’s license exchange deadline. Therefore, consumers should urgently note the following dates.

The driver’s license exchange period for the following years ends in a few months

For paper driving licenses, the year of birth is decisive and not the date of issue of the driving license. These are the next cohorts that should apply for a new driver’s license:

Year of birth exchange 1965 to 1970 until January 19, 2024 1971 or later until January 19, 2025

Those born between 1953 and 1958 had to exchange their “rag” by January 19, 2022. The deadline for people born between 1959 and 1964 also expired in July 2023. If consumers forget this appointment, they are committing an administrative offense. In this case, those affected must expect a fine of ten euros.

These documents are required to exchange your driving license

Depending on where you live, the exchange takes place at the responsible driving license authority or at the Citizens’ Registration Office. Driver’s license holders should bring the following documents with them when applying:

The old driver’s license in the original

in the original The ID card a passport or other identification document

a passport or other identification document A current biometric Photograph

Money for a fee of just under 25 euros

The new driving license is then produced and sent by post to the responsible authority or, if requested, to the applicant. The new card driving license has a limited validity of 15 years. So the old photos from young adulthood are now a thing of the past. If you want to keep the old “rag” as a kind of souvenir, you can have the authorities mark it as invalid.

According to the federal government, there is no additional driving license test. However, the EU is planning in a draft to limit the driving license for people aged 60 and over to seven years. For people aged 70 and over, the validity should be further shortened accordingly

Card driving licenses also have to be exchanged

However, the card driving licenses issued from January 1, 1999 must also be exchanged in stages for the EU standard driving license. In these cases, the decisive factor for the exchange deadline is not the year of birth, but rather the date of issue. There is no reason to worry yet, as the first card driving licenses from 1999 to 2001 do not have to be exchanged until January 19, 2026. (mima)