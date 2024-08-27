Annamaria Bernardini de Pace new judge of Forum

Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, a lawyer specializing in civil law and in particular in family law, the law of individuals and minors, known for having defended several famous people, will be the new judge of Forumwhose new edition starts on September 9th at 11am, on Canale 5.

Interviewed by Evening Courierthe lawyer explains why she decided to accept the proposal: “Barbara Palombelli had been asking me to do it for years, I thought it was time. And so I’m changing: from a lawyer I find myself a judge”.

“It will do me good to find myself on the other side and settle disputes. After all, I am passionate about plots, so I see myself well as a judge: I think like Che Guevara, I think that the truth is revolutionary. Trials are based on what is dictated by the evidence, on TV I would like to find the path to the real truth”.

Bernardini de Pace, then, reveals that she would like to become the new Santi Licheri, historic judge of the show: “I would like the same thing to happen with me. Santi Licheri is one of my models. I shook his hand only once, many years ago, at a conference we were invited to… I would never have thought”.

The disputes recounted are actually represented by actors: “Yes, but the stories are true. I find that Forum is the most intelligent program on TV.”

The lawyer has also become known for some famous divorces: “And yet I still get emotional about the last case I have to follow. And I go back to my father, who raised in his four children the desire to honor justice. For me it is fundamental everywhere, even on TV”.