The appointment is for August 31 and September 1 in the suggestive setting of the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento. We are talking about the concert of Il Volo, for two shows not to be missed “with a repertoire entirely dedicated to the most beautiful Christmas arias and songs”. The event will be recorded and then broadcast on Canale 5 and other international networks. For the occasion, therefore, the Christmas atmosphere will invade the Valley of the Temples in these remnants of late summer.

The page created for the sale of tickets announces: “Get ready for a surprise! A real “Christmas concert”, that is, the three young musicians will sing the most famous pieces among the Christmas’ songs, putting together an absolutely unique event”. As mentioned, there will be cameras ready to immortalize the performances of Il Volo. Anyone who decides to buy tickets to participate will give “their free consent to the use of their image”, furthermore it is forbidden to take photos and record excerpts of the concert and distribute them.

What has caused some controversy, or at least a bit of irony, is the dress code required of the public: “For the Christmas Concert at the Tempio della Concordia, a dress code is required for all guests: preferably black or dark, trousers, long dresses or skirts, long-sleeved shirts and outerwear or shawls for women”. Not exactly a summer look, therefore, to make the atmosphere even more Christmassy. Finally, it is established that “the spectators who will be filmed, will have to applaud at the key moments, as in any self-respecting TV broadcast”.