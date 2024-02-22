Barcelona will face Getafe in an exciting duel at the Lluís Companys Stadium next Saturday at 4:15 p.m. With both teams eager to score points in La Liga. We will see how Xavi's team reacts after the recent poor game.
City: Barcelona
Stadium: Montjuic
Date: February 24th
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina, 09:15 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar+
To be confirmed
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Naples
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Celtic
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
3-3
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
1-3D
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Villarreal
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-1
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
2-0V
|
The league
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Balde with a torn tendon. Ferran continues to recover from his muscle injury. Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto have muscle problems, although they could make it to the game.
Getafe: The injured players for this duel are: Arambarri and Jordi Martín.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, De Jong, Gündogan, Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski.
Getafe : David Soria, Damián Suárez, Djené, Gastón, Diego Rico, Greenwood, Maksimovic, Luis Milla, Mata, Aleñá and Borja Mayoral.
Barcelona 2-0 Getafe
