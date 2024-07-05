Annalisa Calls Carlo Conti, the Singer’s Message for Sanremo 2025

In the past few weeks some news had come out rumor about the possibility of seeing Annalisa (and Elodie) on the stage of Sanremo 2025 alongside Carlo Conti as co-hosts.

Now, asked about the hypothesis, the singer, fresh from the third place of Sinceramente in the last edition, replied that she would like the idea.

“Co-hosting the Sanremo Festival? let’s start by saying that Carlo Conti didn’t tell me anything, so this is gossip, because it’s okay, but it would be cool”, Annalisa’s words, speaking to Radio Subasio, during the last episode of the Radio Subasio Music Club indoor season.

Prompted by the host Manuel Saraca, she added that her experience on the Ariston stage was not as a competing artist, butand it would be very nice “for once without stress it wouldn’t be bad – he joked, specifying – which would then become stressful for other reasons I imagine.”

