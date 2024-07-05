This duel between the national teams of Colombia and Panama It will be the penultimate match corresponding to the quarter-finals of this edition of the 2024 Copa América.
They will play the Saturday, July 6th from 3:00 p.m. (local time) in it State Farm Stadium from Arizona and in 90 minutes we will review which formations will stop Lawrence and Christiansen
The coffee growers advanced to this stage of the competition as first in Group D where they won two of three matches. They could recover Lucumí for this duel.
Possible lineups for Colombia for this match
GOALKEEPER: Vargas
DEFENDERS: Machado, Cuesta, Davinson Sanchez, Munoz
FRILLS: Arias, Lerma, Rios
FORWARDS: Luis Diaz, Cordoba and James Rodriguez
The Panamanians started off on the wrong foot. They lost to Uruguay, but were able to recover quickly and win the two remaining matches. They come into this match with all their players in top condition and the hope of advancing to the semi-finals.
Possible lineups for Panama for this match
GOALKEEPER: Mosquera
DEFENDERS: Davis, Harvey, Cordoba, Fariña, Murillo
FRILLS: Barcenas, Welch, Christian Martinez, Blackman
FORWARDS: Fajardo
