Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Angkor won the Al Habtoor Polo Monthly Championship Cup in January 2022, which was held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort, after winning the final match against “Plannernaya” team 7-4, which is their second victory over the same team within a week.

On the other hand, the Organizing Committee of the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series will hold a press conference “Tuesday” at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club Hotel in Dubailand. The conference will be attended by Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Association, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai Gold Cup Series.

The conference comes to announce the details of the Bentley Silver Cup and the draw for the tournament, which is scheduled to start next Friday and continue until the fourth of next February, with the participation of 7 teams carrying “Handicap 18 Joules”, which is the Emirates team led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The AM team led by Alia Al Maktoum, the Al Habtoor team led by Mohammed Al Habtoor, the Zidan team led by Amr Zidan, the Bengash team led by Haider Bengash, the Wolves Kafu team and the Cleano Vascon team led by Raja Karim.