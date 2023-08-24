capitals (agencies)

A diplomatic source in Ankara said that the results of the upcoming talks of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kiev and Moscow regarding the grain deal may form the basis for resuming the grain corridor deal in the Black Sea, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

The Turkish Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Kiev on August 25, and then he will visit Moscow. But the dates of his visit were not disclosed.

Yesterday, the NTV channel reported, quoting sources in the Turkish presidency, that the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may take place in Russia next September.

“Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s talks in Kiev and Moscow will form the basis for reaching an agreement on resuming the grain deal, which may be finalized at the Erdogan-Putin meeting,” the source added.

The source said that Ankara believes it is necessary to resume the grain corridor deal in its previous form, taking into account the demands of the Russian side, adding that it is impossible to do so without Russia’s participation, and that it can be returned to the deal if its conditions on agricultural exports are met.

In the context, a source involved in the negotiation process on the “grain deal” stated that Turkey and the United Nations are working on developing proposals for the Russian side to resume the deal, and that there are still problematic issues.

The source said, “Some proposals are now being developed by the Turkish side in contact with the United Nations, but not everything is fine yet. There are unresolved issues regarding banking issues. Discussions are underway,” adding, “We expect the first batch to be delivered.” From free shipments of Russian grain to African countries in need in the near future, this is a very important step for the food security of needy countries and Turkey is aware of this process, ”according to the Russian news agency “Sputnik”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech to the participants in the BRICS Business Forum yesterday, said that negotiations with partners from Africa on the supply of free grain are underway.

Speaking about the grain deal, Putin announced Russia’s readiness to return to the grain deal in the event of real fulfillment of obligations to the Russian side.

He added, “None of the conditions of the so-called grain deal have been implemented regarding the lifting of sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports to world markets. We will be ready to return to it, but only if all obligations to the Russian side are realistically and truly fulfilled.”