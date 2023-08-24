In order to leave a transformative impact on the community, it is necessary to unite efforts and create solidarity synergies. Mobile Loaves & Fishes’ new greenhouse is an example of the power of cooperation. “It is amazing to see how a simple idea becomes a reality when we all come together”, explains the architect and community leader David Goujon, who, inspired by the work of this philanthropic organization, decided to help them in their mission and joined the builders Mark and Josh Albarez, father and son.

“This greenhouse shows how incredibly powerful collaboration can be to achieve something truly relevant,” says Judea Atarji, director of the Genesis farm, one of the fundamental pillars of this social ministry of service to the homeless, which has become the program of food distribution for the homeless in Central Texas. “Genesis Farm is much more than a plot, it is a catalyst for change,” says Atarji. “That’s why people like David, Josh and Mark play a vital role in fueling hope.”

“Together we are unstoppable”, concludes Goujon.