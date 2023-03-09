“Elite” will be back with a seventh season on Netflix and this time it will feature Anitta, the famous Brazilian singer of the moment, who will debut as an actress in one of the best-known series on the streaming platform. The fiction created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca is still in the production phase and its release date is unknown. In the same way, the role that the nominee for best new artist will have in the last edition of the Grammys is still a mystery.

Annita, from Spotify to Netflix

In 2022, Anitta surprised Spotify by becoming the first Brazilian soloist to reach first place in the world ranking of the music platform. Her track “Wrap” earned her not only internet fame, but also a Grammy nomination.

As if the above were not enough, now the singer will jump from music to acting through Netflix. Her debut as an actress will take place in the seventh season of “Elite”, one of the most popular and extensive Spanish productions of the red N in streaming.

The successful musical artist will not be the only new addition to the cast. Maribel Verdú, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes and Alejandro Albarracín will also join the next chapters.

When does “Elite” 7 premiere?

Season 7 of “Elite” does not yet have a confirmed release date from Netflix. At the moment, it is known that it began its recordings in 2022 and that it could reach the streaming platform this year 2023.

It should be noted that, although the series continues to spread as time progresses, there are still no signs that this seventh is going to be the last installment of the saga, since everything indicates that there is still a plot for a while.