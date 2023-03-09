It is a complex moment in the season for Real Madrid. The club is with LaLiga almost lost and with a disadvantage in the Copa del Rey where the ticket to the final is played against Barcelona. The reality is that those from the white house could end the season playing all the chips in the Champions League, the most complex tournament of all and by far, especially due to the potential that Bayern Munich has shown.
The reality is that the leadership of Madrid is not satisfied with Ancelotti’s work so far this season, so much so that after the draw against Betis, there was some friction between Carlo and Florentino Pérez himself. It’s no secret to anyone that if you don’t win trophies with the Real Madrid shirt, you’re leaving the club and the Italian’s departure has been valued for weeks. For this reason there is a list of options for his replacement, to which Mikel Arteta has joined.
from the journal Sport They report that the Madrid people liked Arteta’s profile a lot and put him as a serious option. In addition, what he has done on the field with Arsenal has surprised Florentino and his entourage and they would not look badly at giving the Spaniard a chance. Mikel, already questioned about these rumors, has been more than blunt: his mind and his work are today at Arsenal and he does not think of anything other than the Gunners.
