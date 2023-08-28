Anime Factory has just announced the acquisition of six new Japanese animated films to be released in the coming months, among which they stand out BLUE GIANT and the highly anticipated City Hunter The Movie – Angel Dust. Here is the complete list below, after which you will find more details on each of the films.

Milan, 28 August 2023 – Two weeks away from the next theatrical release de The Invisible Castle by Keiichi Hara, Anime Factorylabel owned by Plaion Pictures which encompasses the best of Anime, film and home video offerings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 6 new anime movies. These are 6 very different titles, ranging from teenage sci-fi mysteries to timeless classics, passing through the latest trending news in Japan up to the hidden gems of the genre. All films that reflect the philosophy of Anime Factorywhich has always cultivated its commitment to bringing the best of Japanese animation to Italy and making it known to the Italian public.

To begin with, a hit of 2020 that has been named as Best Animation of the Year to the Japan Academy Awards and presented in competition at major international festivals, including the Annecy Festival. It’s about Poupelle from the city of chimneysa blockbuster in Japan with over 21 million dollars at the box office and ready to win over Italian fans as well. Realized by Study 4°C (Mind Game, Animatrix, harmony, The children of the sea), it is a dystopian tale in full steampunk style that pays homage to the animated cinema of its origins, successfully mixing elements of the best production for children signed by Steven Spielberg with Tim Burton-like atmospheres.

Always made by Study 4°Canother already cult pearl of Japanese animation arrives in Italy for the first time, the work that defined the concept of “underground anime”, i.e. Mind Game. Written and directed by the brilliant Masaaki Yuasa (DEVILMAN Crybaby), the title marks the director’s big-screen debut, which presents the audience with an avant-garde adventure capable of breaking with the canons of anime seen up to then. Presented in competition at Annecy Festival and holder of an approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoesthe film has garnered awards worldwide, earning accolades such as the Grand Prizes for animation at Japan Media Arts Festivalsurpassing among other candidates Howl’s Moving Castle Of Hayao Miyazakiand triumphing at the Fantasy International Film Festivalwhere he made his own all three jury awards for which he was nominated: Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

To the delight of all fans, it will also come BLUE GIANTbased on the hit manga of the same name by Shinichi Ishizuka (Gaku), which boasts 11 million copies sold at home and published in Italy by the publisher J-Pop which made it one of his flagship publications. After its debut in Japan, the film was a great success, grossing $7.5 million it’s almost 700,000 tickets sold in the first two months of cinema programming. BLUE GIANT is an emotional and gripping tale of dreams and passion for music masterfully directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Death Parade).

For lovers of “old school” anime, it also comes City Hunter The Movie – Angel Dust. This is the new film based on the legendary manga by Tsukasa Hojoa phenomenon that marked an era by selling beyond 50 million copies in Japan and winning fans around the world. The arrival of this film in Italy marks an unmissable event, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the animated series with the staging of one of the most important narrative arcs of the original work.

Even the most recent The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyesreleased last year in Japanese cinemas, joins the already rich catalogue Anime Factory. Written and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi (Akudama Drive, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War), was made by the studio CLAP (Pompo, the cinephile). This exciting sci-fi mystery story, based on the award-winning novel by Mei Hachimoku and also transposed into a manga version, has conquered audiences and critics, also winning the Paul Grimault Award at the Annecy Festival 2023.

To top it off, the catalog of Anime Factory will be further enriched by the spectacular PATHEMA INVERTED. Conceived, written and directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura (Time of Eve), is a passionate love story that defies the law of gravity. The film, presented in competition at the Annecy Festival, won the audience and jury prizes at the festival Scotland Loves Animeas well as being named as Best Animated Film atAsia Pacific Screen Awards in 2013.

Poupelle from the city of chimneys

Director: Yusuke Hirota

Synopsis: In the city of chimneys, the air is perpetually gray from the constant smoke billowing from the innumerable roofs. All residents have long since abandoned any belief that anything beyond this sad blanket of ash could exist. Everyone except Bruno the tailor, who before his mysterious disappearance always told stories of a sky full of stars. Without his father Bruno by his side, the chimney sweep Lubicchi grows up in solitude, but the meeting with Poupelle, a friendly monster made of scrap, will launch both of them into an unforgettable adventure to face with their eyes turned towards the sky.

Mind Game

Director: Masaaki Yuasa (DEVILMAN crybaby)

Synopsis: Nishi, a shy and awkward young man, has been in love with the beautiful Myon since he was a child. When he learns that the girl is getting married, he doesn’t know whether to declare his love, but her dilemma is interrupted when the two run into some yakuza men. After a fight, Nishi is killed but, having found himself in limbo, he manages to return to Earth, starting a daring escape alongside his beloved.

BLUE GIANT

Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Death Parade)

Synopsis: Basketball student Dai Miyamoto’s life is turned upside down when he witnesses a live jazz performance for the first time. That music affects him so deeply that he decides, on the spot, to start playing the saxophone. He has no experience, no musical training and not even the faintest idea what he’s dealing with, but his obsession with him drives him to play that instrument day after day. Will passion be enough to become the musician he dreams of being?

City Hunter The Movie – Angel Dust

Director: Kenji Kodama (City Hunter, Detective Conan)

Synopsis: When director Angie knocks on the door of the City Hunter agency, reporting her cat missing, Ryo Saeba and Kaori Makimura think they have an easy case on their hands. However, an attempt on Angie’s life changes the cards on the table and Ryo realizes that he has ended up in a net that will force him to face a past from which he has been trying to escape for too long.

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes

Director: Tomohisa Taguchi (Akudama Drive, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War)

Synopsis: According to some rumors, inside the Urashima tunnel the laws of space and time lose their meaning. If you go through it, on the other side you will find what your heart desires… in exchange for a few years of your life. When one night, Kaoru Tono comes across a tunnel that looks so much like the one he has heard about, the boy finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years earlier. Undecided about what to do, the boy is persuaded to experiment with the mysterious tunnel by Anzu, a newly transferred student who offers to accompany him. But what will the young girl want from Kaoru? And what will the latter be left with after the tunnel is done with him?

PATHEMA INVERTED

Director: Yasuhiro Yoshiura (Time of Eve)

Synopsis: In a world where the inhabitants live underground, the young Patema spends her days venturing into the intricate network of tunnels that crosses her city. During one of her expeditions in the “danger zone”, the courageous explorer falls into a conduit and finds herself in the open air, in a reality where, however, gravity is reversed. Hunted by the authorities in a society totally unknown to her, Patema will join forces with the young Eiji, met after her fall, to reveal the secrets of a distant past at the origins of their world.