EURO 6 REGULATION – From 2018 to 2021 the versions of the Euro 6 anti-pollution legislation vary 6 times, these are different and increasingly stringent approval procedures with the introduction of stricter tests foreseen with the cycles WLTP extension And RDE extension.

Never before has there been a succession of anti-pollution regulations for cars stages so close and close in time starting from Euro 0 passing through Euro 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, with the result of the reduction of polluting emissions but also that of having exposed the buyers to the risk of finding yourself in a few years with a recently purchased car that is not admitted to circulation in the big ones urban centres as in Rome where the pentastellata administration headed by Raggi has even blocked the brand new Euro 6 diesels.

Euro 6 regulatory tutorial

Through this tutorial we will delve into the details of the Euro 6 legislationfor which theEuropean Union it was the first institution to have adopted new parameters, while in the rest of the world this will happen by 2025.

The goal of the EU is to reduce polluting emissions from cars by promoting diffusion of hybrid and electric cars at the expense of dieselwhich has raised many doubts and perplexities, given the results achieved by diesel in terms of efficiency and reduction of emissions.

Euro 6, from 6a to 6d

What are the actual differences between the various versions of the Euro 6 standards, from A to D? Let’s see them individually in detail.

There Euro 6a it is mandatory for registered vehicles since January 2016. The limits for CO emissions are 0.5 g/km for diesel and 1 g/km for petrol, NOx 0.080 g/km for diesel and 0.060 for petrol, particulate matter (PM) 0.005 g /km for both.

There Euro 6b compared to Euro 6a, PM emissions are reduced to 0.0045 g/km for both diesel and petrol engines.

There Euros 6c it is mandatory for approvals since September 2017 expects petrol cars to reduce PM by 6 trillion particles per km to 600 billion per km (final norm for particle emissions). The most important innovation introduced with this standard is the adoption of the new test cycle WLTP extensionand the road test RDE extension but only for monitoring, without prescriptions on measured emissions.

Euro 6d-temp: for approvals since September 2018with the 6d-temp the real measurement of emissions is also introduced, on the road known as a test RDE extension . In this test the difference between the emissions measured in the cycle in the laboratory (limit for NOx 60 mg/km for petrol and 80 mg/km for diesel) and in that on the road it can reach a maximum of 110% (limit for NOx 126 mg/km for petrol and 168 mg/km for diesel).

Euros 6d: for registrations from January 2021establishes that the difference between WLTP emissions and those measured in the RDE test cannot exceed 50% (limit for NOx 90 mg/km for petrol and 120 mg/km for diesel).

Anti-pollution systems new engines, SCR and FAP

From a technical point of view, to adapt the new engines to the subsequent versions of the standards, the gas recirculation systems have been optimized unloading and SCR selective catalysts (for NOx abatement) for diesels, in order to reach full operating temperature in a shorter time.

So also for i DPF particulate filterswhich with the Euro 6d-temp it was also necessary to install on direct injection petrol engines, generate a greater quantity of micro-particles in combustion compared to engines with classic indirect injection.

Euro 6, increasingly complicated systems and costs

Starting from version A of the Euro 6for petrol-powered engines, the presence of an evaporative emission control system (eg a carbon filter) and the adoption of a crankcase gas recycling device are required.

Hybrid, technology to lower emissions

Another solution that is spreading starting from the top-of-the-range models (with larger displacement engines, therefore higher CO2 emissions) is the “Hybrid” technology which is available in 3 solutions where the electric is increasingly preponderant: the ‘light hybrid said mild-hybridwith on-board systems with voltages higher than the classic 12 volts (24 and 48 V) with an electric motor that supports the internal combustion engine – petrol or diesel – recovering energy when braking.

Kia’s plug-in hybrid system with rechargeable lithium-ion battery

even from the socket

This is usually achieved with a so-called reversible alternator capable of transforming itself into an electric motor when needed. Then there is the Hybrid with larger batteries and engines and theHybrid Plug-in, the hybrid whose lithium-ion battery can be recharged from the socket for an electric-only journey of up to 50/100 km.

EURO REGULATORY TABLE 6c, d-temp, d

Regulations Euros 6c Euro 6d-temp Euros 6d Beginning of the possibility of homologation to the standard from 09/01/2017 from 09/01/2018 from 01/01/2020 Beginning of compliance with the law for new registrations from 09/01/2018 from 09/01/2019 from 01/01/2021 Last possible registration date with the standard 08/31/2019 31/12/2020 to be defined Test WLTP extension WLTP+RDE WLTP+RDE EURO REGULATORY TABLE 6c, d-temp, d

Euro 6 legislation

As the table of the legislation shows 6 euros, the standard was introduced on 1 September 2017 Euros 6c which after 12 months was replaced by the next one Euro 6d-Temp.

Opel 1.5 diesel engine

Euro 6c WLTP approval cycle

Starting from Euros 6cthe new approval cycle has been introduced WLTP extension (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure)in the laboratory of longer duration both in terms of time and kilometers compared to the old cycle Nedc and more accurate in assessing the effects on fuel consumption of equipment available for a given car, with the aim of providing as much fuel consumption and emission data as possible realistic.

WLTP Euro 6 homologation laboratory test

Euro 6d-Temp cycle RDE

There Euro 6d-Temp also introduces the RDE cycle (Real driving emission), with which particulate emissions e nitrogen oxides will be measured in one real road testalongside the laboratory tests. If the problem of nitrogen oxide emissions is associated in particular with diesel engines, which use devices such as SCR catalysts (Selective Catalytic Reduction) or to additives AdBlueparticulate emissions control will also affect new engines a direct injection Otto cyclewho will need to install the GPF extension (Gasoline Particulate Filter), or the particulate filteras diesels have been doing since the days of 4 euros.

AdBlue diesel SCR technology Euro 6 standard

The difference between the norm Euro 6d-Temp and the Euros 6d is in the tolerance between the values ​​measured in the WLTP extension It is in the RDE extension: with the temporary rule, the difference between the emissions measured in the cycle in the laboratory (limit for NOx 60 mg/km for petrol and 80 mg/km for diesel) and in that on the road could reach 110% (limit for NOx 126 mg/km for petrol and 168 mg/km for diesel), while with the regulation “d” definitively the range between these values ​​cannot exceed the 50% (limit for NOx 90 mg/km for petrol and 120 mg/km for diesel).

Does Euro 6 really pollute less?

But with the Euro 6 legislation does it really pollute less? It is said that these regulations, come on tighter and tighter laces, will actually lead to an improvement in environmental conditions in the big cities.

Cars contribute only partially to air pollution

Both because air pollution is not only due to vehicular trafficwhen industrial emissions and heating systems certainly play their part, both because, as also pointed out by Boschthe announcement of the now very efficient diesel engines will lead to an increase in CO2 emissions: a further contribution to overheating global which certainly did not feel the need.

Euro 6 on the vehicle registration certificate, initials

