Animals The High Island bears roam out of their nests – the bears were the first to rush to such “delicacies”

The bears only have less than two months of hibernation. The pipeline broke them up prematurely.

High Island two bears in the zoo have crawled out of their winter nest.

Sofia, 21, and her 16-year-old daughter, Yulia, were waiting outside for two snowmen filled with delicacies by zoo staff.

“Sofia immediately came to see what was there. After that, the snowmen quickly went low, ”says the curator of Korkeasaari Ulla Tuomainen.

Snowmen the rats hanging on their shoulders were snatched as appetizers by Sofia and Yulia, after which the bears muttered bread and pork hidden inside the snowmen.

There were also apples, carrots, acorns and lettuce leaves, for example.

“The food tastes pretty good,” says Tuomainen.

Rats on Korkeasaari are always in the freezer, as there are many animals in the zoo that eat rodents. Zoo spokesman Mari Lehmosen according to the rat supply comes regularly from Central Europe.

“They are then thawed from the frost whenever needed.”

The biggest treat for Sofia and Yulia is honey, but the bears didn’t get it now.

“It’s a candy day delicacy that is given about once a week,” Lehmonen says.

From hibernation The bears on the High Island woke up for the first time since Christmas, when they knocked on the hatch of their nest.

When the caretakers checked the situation, it turned out that water from a broken water pipe was rippling on the floor of the bears inside.

According to Tuomainen, a bit of the same can happen in nature: when the weather cools and the snow starts to melt, water flows into the nest and the hibernation of the foreheads is interrupted.

Korkeasaari posted a video on Youtube about the moment of the bears’ delicacy:

His hibernation the bears started early in early November, Tuomainen says.

“Normally, they have gone into hibernation in late November and woke up in late February. These were the shortest dreams now. ”

The bears no longer continued their hibernation, and there was no appetite. The honeymoons have been mostly on the salad line and lightly eaten vegetables.

“The whole of January has been a bit of a dream.”

At times, the containers have been sniffing for the approach of spring. After a recent snowstorm in Helsinki, the Yulia bear was already galloping around the orchard.