The “Freedom Convoys” in France, inspired by the movement launched in Canada against measures for truck drivers for compulsory vaccination, They will be prohibited from protesting in Paris to avoid the blockade of the capitalthe authorities announced on Thursday, two months before the presidential election.

When several convoys headed for Paris from cities like Nice, Bayonne or Perpignan, the movement was in the crosshairs of the authorities for its possible closeness to the social protest of the “yellow vests”, which shook France in 2018 and 2019.

The security forces will set up “a specific device (…) to prevent the blocking of streets, to to fine and to arrest those who violate this prohibition,” announced the Paris police prefecturewho asked the agents for “firmness”.

“We will go to the capital no matter what happens,” assured AFP Adrien Wonner, a 27-year-old garbage man from Normandy (west), for whom the goal is to “make himself heard” but “don’t block”. The arrival is scheduled for Friday and some call to continue the protest on Monday in Brussels. In Canada, this movement has blocked the center of the capital for almost two weeksOttawa, in protest against anticovid measures, although their initial criticism was the mandatory vaccination for truckers.

Two months before the presidential election, uOne of the fears in France is that the protest will also extend to the issue of purchasing powerthe main concern of the French according to the polls and that has already galvanized the “yellow vests”.

Rémi Monde, one of the initiators of the movementtold AFP that its main claim is the withdrawal “of all measures of coercion or pressure linked to vaccination”although he also evoked purchasing power and the cost of energy.

“Macron, we also make you angry” pray some posters of the Freedom Convoy in France. Photo: EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

“All those who were vaccinated had health problems. What we want is for journalists, the media to finally tell the truth,”

Among others, the leader of the convoy that departed from Bayonne (Southwest), kept anonymity, but raised his arguments regarding the reasons for this mobilization to the capital.

Although the protests against the restrictions have been a minority in two years of crisis, a survey in mid-January by IFOP for Le Journal du Dimanche indicates that 58% of the French – mainly supporters of the government – support the vaccination passport.

A Monday note from the intelligence services notes that the movement can give “a new impetus” to the “yellow vests”plotters and opponents of the health passport, but specifies that its “success is virtual”, according to public radio France Info. (Related to France: After reducing infections, France would end the vaccination card)

Thousands of opponents of the vaccination passportwhich allows access to bars and entertainment venues in France, In fact, they announced on social networks their support for the movement, whose organizers also claim to be “yellow vests”.

This protest, which began with the rise in fuel prices to become a revolt against President Emmanuel Macron, was etched in the collective memoryespecially because of the images of looting on the Champs Elysées and even on the Arc de Triomphe.

Given the global rise in energy prices, the liberal president’s government has made an effort to announce measures in recent weeks to alleviate household bills, such as a one-time compensation of 100 euros ($114) for 38 million French people.

Belgium also imposes measures

The mayor’s office The city of Brussels, the Belgian capital, banned this Thursday the holding of the “freedom convoys” demonstrationscheduled for the weekend and intended to blockade the capital in protest against health restrictions.

“Means have been arranged to prevent the blockade of the Brussels region,” Mayor Philippe Close said on Twitter. At the same time, local authorities indicated that they had not received any request for authorization for that march.

In a joint note, authorities from across the Brussels region noted that “the federal police will control motorized vehicles on the Belgian border that come to demonstrate.” Vehicles seeking to approach Brussels to join the protest will be diverted, they announced.

