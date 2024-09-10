Animals | The eagle that attacked a child in Norway had several victims

Animals|People attacked by a golden eagle suffered deep wounds from the bird’s claws.

in Norway the golden eagle that attacked a small child also attacked three other people, reports The Guardian.

The news agency gave an interview to AP Francis Ari Sture said that the bird had attacked him at least six times.

According to Sture, the attack happened on Thursday while he was hiking. He tried to protect himself with his backpack and push the bird. Sture said he was afraid he would fall and lose consciousness, at which point the eagle could have started to “eat” him.

Sture survived Kotka’s attack, but received deep wounds on his face. According to doctors, sunglasses and a long-sleeved shirt saved the man from worse injuries.

Another person who fell victim to Kotka, Mariann Myrvangsaid he felt something “big and heavy” on his shoulders, which forced him to sit on his knees. The woman’s husband saved her from the bird by hitting it with a branch he found on the ground.

Myrvang also received deep wounds as a result of the incident. The wounds were caused by the eagle’s talons that had drilled into his skin.

The golden eagle was euthanized after it injured a small child in the municipality of Orkland in central Norway on Saturday.