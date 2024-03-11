Animals | Nine people died in Zanzibar after eating sea turtle meat

Sea turtle meat has a reputation as a delicacy in Zanzibar. However, eating it can cause life-threatening food poisoning.

11.3. 19:55

A sea turtle eating meat has caused the death of eight children and one adult on the island of Pemba in Zanzibar. The causes of death have been confirmed in laboratory tests. Also 78 people have had to be hospitalized because of eating a sea turtle.

A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

According to the magazine, in Zanzibar sea turtle meat has a reputation as a delicacy. Still, eating it can occasionally lead to life-threatening food poisoning. The last time seven people died in Zanzibar was in 2021 as a result of eating sea turtle meat.

The Guardian reports that authorities in Zanzibar have dispatched a disaster management team to warn people against buying and eating sea turtle meat.

Semi-autonomous Zanzibar is formed by a group of islands in the Indian Ocean belonging to Tanzania.