Monday, March 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals | Nine people died in Zanzibar after eating sea turtle meat

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Animals | Nine people died in Zanzibar after eating sea turtle meat

Sea turtle meat has a reputation as a delicacy in Zanzibar. However, eating it can cause life-threatening food poisoning.

A sea turtle eating meat has caused the death of eight children and one adult on the island of Pemba in Zanzibar. The causes of death have been confirmed in laboratory tests. Also 78 people have had to be hospitalized because of eating a sea turtle.

A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

According to the magazine, in Zanzibar sea turtle meat has a reputation as a delicacy. Still, eating it can occasionally lead to life-threatening food poisoning. The last time seven people died in Zanzibar was in 2021 as a result of eating sea turtle meat.

The Guardian reports that authorities in Zanzibar have dispatched a disaster management team to warn people against buying and eating sea turtle meat.

Semi-autonomous Zanzibar is formed by a group of islands in the Indian Ocean belonging to Tanzania.

#Animals #people #died #Zanzibar #eating #sea #turtle #meat

See also  Top model who wrote history turns out to be Mermaid (and the whole panel knew it)
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Prosecutor's Office requests six years in prison for Fernando Roig for two tax frauds in the construction of the Villarreal CF stadium

The Prosecutor's Office requests six years in prison for Fernando Roig for two tax frauds in the construction of the Villarreal CF stadium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result