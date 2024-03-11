The president of Villarreal, Fernando Roig, sat in court this Monday accused of two crimes of tax fraud and another two of falsehood for which the Prosecutor's Office is asking for six years in prison and the payment of a fine of one million euros. The State Attorney's Office, which is acting as private prosecutor in the case, demands the same prison sentence and increases the fine to 1.5 million euros. Both accusations maintain that Roig stopped paying 525,440 euros into the public coffers in two years.

The accusations are leveled against Roig and five other defendants who are also considered perpetrators of the fraud, as well as a dozen other people who are responsible for being necessary collaborators and for whom a sentence of three years in prison is requested. .

According to the indictment, the events occurred between 2004 and 2005. In those years, Villarreal finished third in the League and qualified for the Champions League. In his statement before the head of the Criminal Court number 1 of Castellón, Fernando Roig has admitted that for the construction of a new stand and the works in the Villarreal CF sports city no contract was signed and only a verbal agreement. “What worried me was that the work would be finished,” he insisted, justifying in the rush of a match against Everton the need to hire a lot of staff from different companies and that payments would be made in two ways: with promissory notes several months to maturity and notes due the same day or the next day. “The project was continually modified on the fly and we paid according to how the works were being done according to the needs of the company that was executing the project,” Roig maintained.

For the State Attorney's Office, between the club and the company that was commissioned to carry out the works, Structures, Housing and Roads (EVC), there was a “relationship of absolute trust that emerges from the way of contracting, agreed upon verbally despite exceeding the nine million euros.” Furthermore, representing the Treasury, Villarreal did not sign the work certifications “as would be typical of a normal commercial relationship in order to demand the corresponding responsibility, especially when there is no signed contract.”

The Tax Agency has confirmed that Villarreal was discounting and deducting VAT payments that implied a reduction in its taxation for said tax “without actually entering said amounts into the Public Treasury, avoiding the payment of the tax payments.” For the Prosecutor's Office, the president of Villarreal, in connivance with all the accused, “was assuming the payment of the invoices that were issued, whose material content did not conform to reality, either partially or completely.” The State Attorney's Office points out in its indictment that with “the purpose of evading the payment of taxes”, Fernando Roig “received falsified billing from EVC both for non-existent works and for disproportionate amounts of certain items.” This accusation also explains that the company, in order not to assume the tax burden that this higher billing entailed, provided itself with falsified billing from another company that acted as a “mostly fictitious subcontractor” and that it did the same with another company. subcontracted that did not receive any money. Furthermore, the Treasury representative maintains that when it came to real billing, promissory notes with several months of maturity were delivered, while the fictitious billing was paid with promissory notes maturing on the same day or the next day for round amounts.