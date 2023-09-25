The The Last of Us Day – previously known as Outbreak Day – rarely provided significant news for fans: it was designed to celebrate the community that has built around the stories of Joel and Ellie, without sharing high-level announcements.

Naughty Dog will celebrate tomorrow The Last of Us Day but you must immediately put aside any hope: during the dedicated live broadcast there will be no news on new games or TV shows . The PlayStation Studios developer relied on X to dampen any enthusiasm, confirming that he will focus on “art, merchandising and more”. The studio continues: “While we honor the series’ decades-long legacy, we will not discuss any future games or TV series projects.”

The Last of Us Day, when will we talk about the multiplayer game?

The Last of Us Part I

At the center of attention is above all the multiplayer of The Last of Us officially confirmed some time ago by Naughty Dog. However, it seems that development is not going in the right direction. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier reported some time ago that the multiplayer project was scaled back after a recent evaluation by Sony and Bungie. This has led to a “slowdown in development” while “creators re-evaluate its quality and long-term viability.” At this point, we don’t even know if that game will actually see the light of day or if it will ultimately be canceled.

As for the television side, HBO has confirmed the second season of The Last of Us, which will adapt a part of The Last of Us: Part II. However, due to the WGA strike, production was suspended and so it’s unclear how far along the project they are.