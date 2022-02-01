Farewell to the world’s oldest gorilla who lived in the Atlanta Zoo: Ozzie died at 61. An autopsy will be performed

A news that has spread on the web in recent days and that has left a lot of sadness among those who love animals. Ozzie he was known as the oldest male gorilla in the world. He died at the age of 61.

He lived inside the Atlanta Zoo and it was the organization’s operators who published the news on social networks. In a short time, it spread all over the world. Here are their words:

Our hearts are broken, a legend has died. Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world, has died at 61. He was found lifeless by his support team this morning.

As the Zoo explained, the cause of the gorilla’s death is still unclear. Since last January 20, Ozzie had shown a lack of appetite and he had needed assistance to feed himself.

In the last few days he had also presented one strange facial swelling And much weakness. The autopsy results will shed light on the real cause of death.

Ozzie left his daughter Kuchi at the Zoo; the children Kekla, Stadi and Charlie; the nephew Lulu; the great-grandson Andi, and a great-grandson very close and dear to all of you: Floyd. No matter how much time we spend with our pets, it is never enough. Ozzie will always live in our hearts.

It was very important to the Zoo, Ozzie was the last surviving member of the original gorilla population of the zoo, which arrived in 1988 after the opening of their Ford African Rainforest.

Thanks to the number of descendants he left behind, Ozzie played a significant role in helping repopulate the western lowland gorilla population, which has declined in recent decades due to illegal poaching and habitat loss. Its today is considered one endangered species.