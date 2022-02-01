It doesn’t feel like the dust has really settled on the 2021 F1 season. The aftermath of the controversial Abu Dhabi final continues. The FIA ​​is investigating how a repeat of the final in this way can be prevented in the future. The outcome could (allegedly) determine whether Lewis Hamilton will return in 2022. At Hamilton there is still complete radio silence, except for a (probably pre-recorded) New Year’s greeting to the Chinese fans.

Completely new cars

Enough gossip, the F1 revelations of 2022 are just around the corner. This year there is a completely new regulation with simplified aerodynamics, a return of ground effect plus bigger rims with hubcaps. These changes should make for more exciting races. It means teams had to throw their old ideas in the trash and start over. At least, for the things they are allowed to adjust.

Tighter budgets should make it much harder for the biggest teams to just buy their way to the front of the grid. Larger teams are allowed to spend less, so the odds should be fairer. Here’s a quick rundown of the confirmed dates when we’ll see each team’s new low flyer. Just put them in the agenda.

Dates F1 reveals 2022 and the names of the cars

Aston Martin AMR22 – Feb. 10

McLaren MCL36 – February 11

AlphaTauri AT03 – February 14th

Ferrari – February 17

Mercedes W13 – February 18

Alpine A522 – February 22

Red Bull RB18 – TB

Williams FW44 – to be determined

Alfa Romeo C40 – to be determined

Haas VF-22 – to be determined

The test days in Barcelona are on February 23

The first three days of testing will begin in Barcelona on February 23, so any teams that haven’t sent out a save-the-date yet will have to reveal before then. From March 10, three more days of testing will follow at the Sakhir International Circuit, a week before the opening race of this season at the same location in Bahrain.