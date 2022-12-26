Viviana she lost her life in the Brindisi hospital, after giving birth to her twins. It should have been one of the happiest days of her life for her family, but instead the woman didn’t make it and she left her husband Giacomo, her first daughter and the two newborn babies in pain.

The man and new dad, after what happened, wanted to write a letter addressed to the doctors of the Brindisi hospitalwhich quickly spread across the web.

It was precisely the ASL of Brindisi that published the words of the man, who despite his grave mourning, wanted to express his feelingsto those who cared for the woman he loved and who are still caring for her two newborn children.

The letter from Viviana’s husband

Viviana was a woman, a wife, a mother out of the ordinary. I’m sorry you didn’t get the chance to meet her. She loved life but above all she loved her family so much that she sacrificed her life to give it to two fantastic creatures: Edoardo Maria and Emilia Maria. In reality all these characteristics of her will never die. True, this shouldn’t be the normal pattern of life. It is not fair that two splendid twins will never have the opportunity to meet their mother nor that a six-year-old girl (Emma Maria) can no longer embrace her star. But behind all this pain, behind all this injustice there is still a positive aspect.

The positive aspect, according to Viviana’s husband, is having met the doctors of the health facility. For 5 days, those people in white coats, whose name he doesn’t even know, have been the guardian angels of the wife.

He has seen them cry and suffer in the face of such a tragedy.