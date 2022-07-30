WWorld soccer player Robert Lewandowski later accused “some people” at Bayern Munich of lying. When asked whether his move to FC Barcelona also had something to do with the efforts of the German record champions for Erling Haaland, the Pole said in an interview with ESPN that this was not a decisive reason for him. “But some people” would not have “told him the truth” in this connection.

Lewandowski: “It was a problem for some”

He “didn’t want to talk about what exactly happened,” said Lewandowski and assured him that he would have had no problem if Haaland had actually come to Bayern. However, he indicated that the people of Munich had not truthfully informed him about their plans. In those situations, “which aren’t good for me, the truth is important,” he said. “For me, staying true to the truth is always important, and for some people that has been a problem.”

He now feels in good hands at Barcelona, ​​said Lewandowski. What had happened in the past few weeks also had a lot to do with “politics” at Bayern, he vaguely claimed. The club was looking for reasons to sell him “before it became too difficult to explain this to the fans”. He accepted this, even if “a lot of bullshit” was said about him.

Lewandowski and his advisor Pini Zahavi had provoked a change after the apparently failed talks about further cooperation. After eight years at Bayern, he finally moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros plus five million euros in bonuses.







Overall, however, he had a “wonderful time” in Munich, said the world footballer. “I had a very good relationship with my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the coach, and those are all things that I will miss,” said Lewandowski.