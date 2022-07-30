The FIA ​​for the moment remains adamant that the 2023 single-seaters will have to be raised from the ground by 25 mm with the aim of reducing porpoising and improving safety.

The unilateral decision of the legislator has the power to upset everyone: Ferrari and Red Bull who see undermined the technical advantage they have built this year to the advantage of Mercedes, the true “inspirer” of the changes and the smaller teams that would be forced to redo the frames to adapt them to the new regulations, taking into account that some had planned to keep the current bodies to allocate development on other research fronts.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ben Sulayem’s staff perhaps did not foresee what repercussions a decision made when the technical departments had already started the 2023 single-seater project, creating a strong quarrel between the alleged need for safety (but it is emerging increasingly clear that it was nothing else. that the pretext to change the rules without team votes) and to respect the budget cap.

Raising the step by 25 mm forces all teams to redesign the cars from scratch, throwing away the experience gained up to now with the ground-effect single-seaters. There are several teams that are not willing to revolutionize the planned work and are pushing on the FIA ​​president so that a compromise can be found on the rules, raising the cars by only 10 mm against the expected 25.

Let’s try to understand why this intervention could save goat and cabbage. Guillaume Dezoteux, Head of Performance Development at AlphaTauri, is very clear: “We are defining the key parameters of next year’s car and wonder how the fuel tank should change if the bodyshell is raised 25mm and how the timing will have to change. of weights to find the best balance? “.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Touching the aerodynamic rules risks becoming a great technical challenge for the teams, because first it is necessary to estimate what impact the new standard will have on the various elements that make up the car.

“The 2023 chassis will have to be released in the coming weeks: these changes come too late and we should start from scratch. If the bottom is raised with the aim of reducing the aerodynamic load of the car, especially in high-speed corners, it will also be necessary to review how much energy to put on the tires and consequently adjust the suspension ”.

“If today they told us to raise the car 20 millimeters, because we would have to mount a thicker board, we could not do it, because our suspension was not designed to work with these changes in geometry. The whole project is very integrated and when you touch one parameter, it affects everything else. “

Jan Monchaux, Alfa Romeo technical director, suggests that the team from Hinwil would be among those who would have kept the design of the current chassis to concentrate research on other performance aspects, but “if we are forced to change, we will have to review the plans and with shorter times than those scheduled we will be forced to outsource part of the work with an increase in costs that would impact on development costs during the season ”.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Someone had hypothesized the reuse of the inert in the suspensions to solve the hopping problem: “It could have been a good idea – admitted James Key, McLaren CEO – also this solution is not easy to introduce: in the front cockpit of the chassis there is no it would stay and we would have to redesign the gearboxes behind it. With current machines it is not a good idea… ”.

In short, it seems evident that we have ended up in a tangle from which it is not easy to get out. In the end, logic will have to prevail and it will be interesting to see who is willing to jump back …