Angry farmers tried to block the ferry carrying German Vice-Chancellor Habeck

Angry German farmers tried to block the arrival of the ferry carrying German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. About it writes Spiegel.

The politician was returning from a vacation in northern Germany when he was met by a crowd of more than 100 people at the Schlütziel pier. They expressed dissatisfaction with the government's plans to cancel subsidies. Habek offered to talk with representatives of the protesters, but they did not agree and tried to break onto the ship. After this, the ferry departed from the shore, and the police dispersed the farmers with gas.

On January 2, the leader of the French party “People's Republican Union”, political scientist Francois Asselineau, spoke about the attempt of the German media to hide the protests of German farmers due to the influence of Ukraine on the country’s agriculture and their opposition to imports from the republic. “The farmers' revolt is growing in Germany! The media are hiding this rebellion and its reasons – the end of diesel subsidies, imports from Ukraine, the free trade agreement and EU regulations,” noted the Western expert.