In a post on his Threads profile, James Gunn decided to comment on a recent revelation from Margot Robbie. The actress said she wanted to leave Harley Quinn behind. Given this, Gunn said that he would love to work with her again, either as the Joker's partner or as a new character.

They both worked together on The Suicide Squad, where Robbie played Harley Quinn for the third time. It seems that the director was amazed by his performance with these statements. Of course there is still no news about any series or film in which they can collaborate again.

James Gunn is currently preparing to begin filming Superman Legacy. This will be the first film in the new DC film universe and will feature a new actor for the last son of Krypton. Will there be room for a Margot Robbie cameo?

What are James Gunn's next DC projects?

In addition to the new Superman movie, James Gunn announced several new projects that will kick off his new DC universe. Among them an animated series of Creature Commandos, the second season of Peacemaker and a series about Amanda Waller. They will also make some more serious productions for television such as Paradise Lost, which was described as game of Thrones in Themyscira, and Precinct Earth, a story similar to True Detective starring the green lanterns.

In the field of movies there will be a new one about Batman called The Brave and the Bold. Space will also be given to little-known characters, such as Swamp Thing and the group The Authorithy. She finally announced that Supergirl will have her movie, which will be called Woman of Tomorrow. What do you think of this lineup?

