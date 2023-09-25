Lawyer says Kanye West violated Italy’s anti-terrorism law

American rapper Kanye West violated Italian anti-terrorism law. Writes about this Daily Mail citing lawyer Angelo Russo.

It is reported that the artist appeared in public places wearing a mask. According to Italian anti-terrorism and public order laws, wearing anything that “obstructs the identification of a person” is illegal and punishable by a maximum fine of up to two thousand euros. According to Russo, the artist may face charges.

It is noted that during the rapper’s stay in Italy, he was seen wearing a mask in Venice, Florence and Milan.

Previously, Kanye West and his wife were banned for life from renting boats in Venice. The decision was made after the couple was caught engaging in indecent behavior in a river taxi.