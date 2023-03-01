The Roma coach: “I don’t want to get into the dynamic whereby Serra is from Turin and we’ll play against Juve next match…”

“Serra is a liar. Maybe as a referee he will also become the next Rocchi, Collina or Rosetti, but as a person I respect him exactly as he did for me”. In the end José Mourinho is a river in flood, he goes wild against the fourth official and the third red card of the season just doesn’t go down well. “Do you want to know what happened? A very normal episode, like 50 others happen in a match and where the fourth official usually tells a coach to stay calm, to sit down. I’m emotional, but not crazy. And if I reacted like this, something seriously it happened”.

The accusation — Yes, and Mourinho in the end does nothing to minimize. On the contrary. “I want to see if I can do something legally. Piccinini told me at the end of the game that there isn’t a recording of Serra’s words, I want to understand if it’s true. Or if the prosecutors, who always hear everything, heard dialogue. Serra has a memory problem, he’s not honest. If he had told Piccinini what he told me, he would have gone out and not me”. So much so that at the time of the red card Mou on the pitch clearly told Piccinini: “You have to send him off and not me”. The spark was born from a game contact between Kumbulla and Tsadjout on which Mou asked for explanations and where Serra would seem to have replied to Mou like this: “Make yourself ic… yours”. Which infuriated the Portuguese. After the red light the fourth official would have insisted: “Everyone takes you for the f…, go home”. See also Inter, what are you doing with Skriniar? PSG insists, Zhang will decide

And then — Then Mou continues in his outburst: “When I took the red light against Torino Piccinini was there playing the fourth official and he saw how much and how I apologized to the referee (Rapuano, ed) because I knew I had made a mistake and I wasn’t proud of my words”. Finally the doubt, which Mou throws like this: “I don’t even want to get into the dynamic that Serra is from Turin and we will play against Juve on Sunday…”. As soon as the club has the scoresheet, it will decide whether to appeal against any disqualification. Mourinho, on the other hand, thinks more broadly and aims to take legal action against Serra, if there is a way to do so.

Then the coach moved on to analyzing the match: “Fatigue can’t be an excuse, the truth is that in the first half we were anarchic, messy, not very intense. It was better in the second half, where we changed structure. And after the draw we all had the feeling of being able to win it. And instead we lost by conceding a ball and a half. We were also unlucky: we didn’t deserve to win, but we didn’t deserve to lose either. Although on the pitch it seemed that one team was playing the game of their life and the other wasn’t”. A game that could have been worth second place and an eye on the Champions League: “But I don’t have this goal, I’m only thinking about one game at a time. Wijnaldum? I liked him, he played a good game. Hadn’t I had to make all those changes together, it would have been released in the 60′. But the 90′ ​​will do him good”. See also Irritated and fed up: Has Mourinho lost his hunger for victory?

