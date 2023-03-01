A lack of planning and will by the US political and military leadership caused the collapse of Afghan security forces that led the Taliban to take over Afghanistan, an independent Pentagon watchdog said Tuesday.

US Special Inspector for Afghan Reconstruction John Sopko held a press conference to present a damning report on the reasons for the collapse of Afghan troops after 20 years of US military training and arms supply.

The report states that the decision by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and the current president, Joe Biden, to withdraw American troops from the country led to a chain of decisions in the US agencies of the government of the former Afghan president. Ashraf Ghani (2014-2021) and the Taliban, which accelerated the events of August 2021.

That month saw the collapse of the Afghan security forces, and the Taliban took control of the country, while the US completed its withdrawal at the end of August 2021. However, the special inspector stresses that there were a series of problems that led to this result.

Speaking to reporters, Sopko noted that the US spent a lot of money on building Afghan forces and developing the country, which ended up being wasted.

He also highlighted the lack of coordination, as there were several US agencies involved in Afghanistan without anyone to coordinate their work together. According to him, “there was no one in charge”.

Sopko also argued that when someone is in a country, “you have to understand where you work”, which did not happen in the US. He gave as an example a sentence he heard countless times in Afghanistan, when US officials told him: “We already did this in Iraq”, which he considered incorrect because “Iraq and Afghanistan are different”.

“We didn’t understand where we were, the culture, the politics, we didn’t take corruption into account,” he commented, adding that the “lack of sustainability” of the Afghan armed forces, which were designed in the image of the US, was also not taken into account.

Warning about Ukraine

The inspector noted that the Afghans knew how to operate and maintain Soviet weaponry for historical reasons, but the US had decided to provide equipment, so once the Americans left, it was predictable that bodies such as the Afghan air force would collapse.

“We hope this doesn’t happen in Ukraine,” Sopko stressed, referring to the military and humanitarian aid the US is sending to Kiev to help resist the Russian invasion.

In the report, the special inspector criticizes the US forces’ rotation system as “not effective”, since every few months there was a different person in decision-making positions.

According to him, US presidents, from George W. Bush (2001-2009) to Biden, were unwilling to remain in Afghanistan, which resulted in problems with the timetable established by the Americans.

“It was an unrealistic timetable for success. Success should be measured against reality on the ground,” he opined.

Another concern addressed in the report is the military equipment that the US left behind when it left: “Afghanistan is known to be a bazaar of arms, I don’t know if they ended up in the hands of the Taliban”, he highlighted.

In short, in the 20 years the US was in Afghanistan, there was never a “long-term” strategy for building “effective” security forces, because “instead of one 20-year plan, there were 20 plans in 20 years” .

Asked what his biggest surprise was during the investigation, he commented that it was the state of “denial” in which Ghani found himself during the US withdrawal.

Sopko detailed that Ghani “was planning urban renewal, while the Taliban were taking over the territory”.

Despite all the problems mentioned in his report, Sopko admitted that he is not “overoptimistic” that the US has learned from its mistakes. “Learning lessons is not in our DNA”, he concluded.