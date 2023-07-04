In 2024, Angelique Boyer will celebrate 20 years of career with a very respectable legacy on Mexican television, as she has roles that have marked several generations and today she continues to be one of the most beloved and acclaimed actresses for an impressive level of interpretation and versatility.

This july 4ththe French actress, singer and model nationalized as Mexican meets 35 years old, a fairly low number, but full of hits like ‘Rebelde’, ‘Teresa’, ‘What life stole from me’, ‘Abismo de pasión’ and ‘Tres veces Ana’, to mention just a few.

It was the year 2004 when Angelique Monique Paulette Boyer Rousseau, simply known as Angelique Boyer, debuted as an actress with the project ‘Corazones al límite’, where she played Anette, later supporting roles followed in soap operas that marked Mexican television, but it was in 2010 when he did one of the most important projects for his career, ‘Teresa’.

‘Teresa’ was a turning point in Angelique’s career, as projects such as ‘Abismo de pasión, ‘What life stole from me’ and ‘Three times Ana’ came later, which are an important part of her legacy in the world of entertainment Mexican.

What are the best novels by Angelique Boyer?

‘Theresa’ 2010

‘What life stole from me’ 2013

‘Abyss of passion’ 2012

‘Three times Ana’ 2016

‘Empire of Lies’ 2021

Angelique also has appearances in television programs such as ‘Lost objects’ and ‘Mujeres asesinas’, as well as being a voice actress for the film ‘J-ok’el: The Legend of La Llorona’. As if that were not enough, she has a solid career in the theater with works such as ‘Absence of God’, ‘A Night of Passion’, ‘Women’s Rights’ and ‘Men are from Mars, women are from Venus’ .

Since 2014, Angelique Boyer has a very solid love relationship with the actor Sebastian Rulliwith whom he has had the opportunity to play several couples on the small screen, who have marked and changed the course of relationships in soap operas.

The 34-year-old artist’s most recent project is ‘El amor invincible’, a 2023 telenovela in which she gave life to Marena Ramos/Leona Bravo, once again demonstrating her impressive acting skills.

