During last night's awards ceremony, Angelina Mango and Annalisa Scarrone seemed really very united on the Ariston stage. But what bond do these two Amici stars have in common?

Angelina Mango and Annalisa

Let's find out together what he said Angelina Mango about his colleague and what these two sweethearts have in common artists of Italian music.

Angelina Mango and Annalisa: a common beginning for two music stars

A few hours ago the the final of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. A few minutes after the end of the Sanremo event, i 5 finalists they took to the stage waiting to find out who the winner of the race.

At that juncture, two of the finalist girls they have proven to have a great affinity between them enough to joke and laugh together even in a moment of so much attention. We are referring to Angelina Mango and Annalisawho seem to be very close indeed.

Angelina Mango

Although the two girls have many years of difference, they have something in common that inevitably binds them. Both managed to achieve their own dreams starting from a program that allowed them to showcase the great talent they possess. Both Angelina and Annalisa have in fact participated in Friends of Maria De Filippia broadcast that guaranteed them the right debut on the scene.

At the time Annalisa had arrived second but, despite this, it was she who achieved the greatest success throughout her edition. Angelina instead he participated in the De Filippi talent show last year when, at the end of the games, he won the category I sing and the Critics' Award.

What did Angelina Mango say about Annalisa?

Some hours ago Angelina Mango was interviewed at “Intercom RaiDue” and among the many questions that were asked, one aimed precisely at her thoughts towards Annalisa. Obviously the young winner of the Festival spoke with her heart on her sleeve.

Angelina and Annalisa Annalisa is a giant of Italian music, a very strong woman. I'm honored to have shared the stage with you, truly.

These are the sweet words that the singer de “Boredom” she decided to address her colleague, obviously present there a few steps away from her. Also Annalisa he then had the opportunity to answer the same question and on his part too the statements were really very sweet.

I think she's super talented point very talented.

These two young women appear to be pillars of Italian music and we are sure that in the coming years they will truly give us a lot of satisfaction. Who knows, maybe later on they will even decide to collaborate and give us a very successful single!