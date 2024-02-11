Washington – The possible operation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Rafah, the efforts to obtain the release of the hostages in the hands of Hamas and the humanitarian situation in Gaza were the topics addressed during the telephone conversation between the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Axios journalist Barak Ravid indicated this on social media X, quoting an Israeli official. Biden during the meeting would have asked for urgent and specific measures to increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.