Although with topics like what agony and tell me how you wantwhich he recorded with Yuridia and Christian Nodal, respectively, achieved greater public recognition, Pepe Aguilar's daughter shared that at the moment He wants to focus on working on his solo musical presence.
The 20-year-old singer, who accumulates 11,405,096 monthly listeners on the Spotify platform, is currently promoting the album Bolero, a production that was presented to the public in February of this year. On the album, Ángela Aguilar performs nine classic songs and, in some, she does so accompanied by Trío los Panchos, as well as Amadito Valdés.
Does Ángela Aguilar have a boyfriend?
Although Ángela refused to reveal the title of her next production, He announced that some songs talk about heartbreak. “Those are the only ones I get”the singer joked with the journalist, who took the opportunity to ask her about her relationship situation.
The singer of Think of me, Are we a couple and with you in the distance, did not reveal if he is in a relationship or what his relationship status is. Although the media and Fans have linked her to Dallas Cowboys football player Josh Ball, The singer did not comment on the matter.
