Heir to an important musical dynasty, Ángela Aguilar revealed that she will no longer do duets, for the moment, and that very soon she will release unreleased mariachi music, with songs written by her. According to what she said, these songs deal with the theme of heartbreak.

Although with topics like what agony and tell me how you wantwhich he recorded with Yuridia and Christian Nodal, respectively, achieved greater public recognition, Pepe Aguilar's daughter shared that at the moment He wants to focus on working on his solo musical presence.

“Right now I want to sing alone, so my new single, after Bolero, it's already unreleased mariachi music, mine. “They are my compositions”said the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar in an interview with Mario Perea, from Today. In the morning the interpreter, who was recently in Colombia, revealed that this new material will be available in a month.

The 20-year-old singer, who accumulates 11,405,096 monthly listeners on the Spotify platform, is currently promoting the album Bolero, a production that was presented to the public in February of this year. On the album, Ángela Aguilar performs nine classic songs and, in some, she does so accompanied by Trío los Panchos, as well as Amadito Valdés.

Cover of the album 'Bolero'. Photo:Angela Aguilar Share

Does Ángela Aguilar have a boyfriend?



Although Ángela refused to reveal the title of her next production, He announced that some songs talk about heartbreak. “Those are the only ones I get”the singer joked with the journalist, who took the opportunity to ask her about her relationship situation.

The singer of Think of me, Are we a couple and with you in the distance, did not reveal if he is in a relationship or what his relationship status is. Although the media and Fans have linked her to Dallas Cowboys football player Josh Ball, The singer did not comment on the matter.