The Poverty in the urban population of Argentina stood at 41.7% in the second half of last year, 1.6 percentage points above the rate registered in the first half of 2023, official sources reported this Wednesday.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) in a report, The indigence rate stood at 11.9% in the second half of last year. of people, 2.6 points above the rate registered in the first half of 2023.

The cities with the highest poverty rate are Resistencia and Concordia. Photo:iStock Share

In the year-on-year comparison, the poverty rate increased 2.5 percentage points in the second half of last year, while the indigence rate jumped 3.8 points.

The population most affected by poverty is children up to 14 years old, group in which the poverty rate rises to 58.4% and the indigence rate is 18.9%.

The measurement takes into account the standard of living in the 31 most populated urban centers in the country, which covers 29.5 million people, out of a total population in Argentina of about 46 million people.

Share The president of Argentina, Javier Milei. Photo:AFP

According to the report, The cities with the highest poverty rate are Resistencia (65.2%), in the province of Chaco (central-north), and Concordia (56.2%), in the province of Entre Ríos (northeast).

The increase in poverty in Argentina during the second half of last year coincided with a sharp acceleration in inflation, which in 2023 accumulated an increase of 211.4%, the highest rate in the world, with a strong impact on the cost of the basic basket of food and services, whose value marks the poverty line.

Argentina recorded its maximum poverty rate in October 2002, when the index climbed to 57.5% after the outbreak of one of the most severe economic crises that the country can remember.

EFE