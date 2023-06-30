Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:35



Ángel Martínez Requiel (Murcia, 1944) passed away this past dawn at the age of 79. Murcia says goodbye to the photographer whose retinas have captured decades of history. A profession inherited by his son, also a photographer Juanchi López.

“A direct heir to the entire photographic tradition developed in Murcia, both in its facet of portraiture and documentation of reality.” This is how José Fernando Vázquez Casillas defined it in the book published about the exhibition ‘The Image of a Time’, which opened in 2018 at the Regional Archive. «He Projects in his work all those characteristic features that identify him, without falsifications, always building reliable documents, not interested or coerced by the situations that surround him. A professional photographer with intelligence».

Ángel Martínez was dean of Murcian press photographers. Throughout his career, his photographs illustrated the pages of newspapers such as Línea and Hoja del Lunes. They were also published through the EFE agency and different press offices.

This Murcian photographer immortalized with his camera the moments of political change that the Region of Murcia experienced during the Transition. also football matches, bullfights and parties. “I usually say that my photos have given possession to all the presidents of our Region, from Pérez Crespo to Valcárcel,” Martínez himself acknowledged to this newspaper in 2010. His objective also captured milestones from the social chronicle such as the weddings of Teresa Rabal and Barbara King.

“The photos are like children: you take them all with great affection,” the photographer assured in LA VERDAD. About his son Juanchi, he declared himself his admirer. «It leaves me amazed by the images it captures and the framing, but the most important thing it has is professionalism, kindness and seriousness. All this has been inherited from his grandfather ».