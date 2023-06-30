Next Saturday, July 1, Rayados de Monterrey begins its adventure in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the MX League, with the hope of winning the title, after failing in the 2023 Clausura by being eliminated in the semifinals.
The Gang visits Atlético San Luis in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium with the aim of starting off on the right foot by taking out the three points, in addition the royal team hopes to have succeeded with the choice of the Argentine Fernando Ortiz as a technician.
For the new contest, Monterrey suffered the loss of the Colombian Duvan Vergarawho went to Saints Lagoonwithout forgetting the cessation of Victor Manuel Vucetich after the ways in which he was removed from the league. However, the club still hopes to break the market with a bomb, after looking for different elements such as the Brazilian Lucas Mourathe Chilean Alexis Sanchez or the brazilians Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ and Pedro dos Santos.
Finally, due to the gold Cup, Jesus Gallardo, louis romo and Victor Guzman are with the Mexican team, as well as Ali Avila with the sub-23 for the Central American Games. Added to that are the injured Alfonso ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez and edson gutierrez.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Despite the insecurities that he showed at times, it is clear that the Argentine will continue to be in charge of protecting the three posts above Cesar Ramos and Luis Cardenas.
Central defender: Hector Moreno – Once again, the experienced World Cup player will be in charge of being the leader of the central defense.
Central Defender: Sebastian Vegas – The Chilean would be in charge of accompanying Moreno in the central defense, since for now his duties on the wings would not be necessary.
Right back: Stefan Medina – The Colombian is one of the club’s captains and although he does a good job as a centre-back, his best functions come when launching the attack on the right.
Left back: Erick Aguirre – With the absence of Jesus Gallardothe Michoacán must take advantage of this opportunity to take over the left side.
Pivot: Celso Ortiz – It was rumored that the captain would not continue with the team, but in the end, he decided to renew for a longer time and will continue as the midfield heavyweight.
Pivot: Omar Govea – The pivot arrived at the institution for the last tournament and left a good feeling despite not being a starter. Without the presence of several companions, he can now start.
Midfielder: Maxi Meza – The Argentine, who also called continuously to leave, will continue playing for now and will seek to act as a ’10’ to organize the attack.
Left winger: Joao Rojas – Another one who would have his great opportunity to start after eating the bench and being injured for a long time. The Ecuadorian will try to be a great danger on the left.
Right winger: German Berterame – The Argentine would be moved to act as a right attacker and not as a center forward, since it is possible that they will respect that place for the institution’s top scorer.
Center forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – El Mellizo rang to leave the Sultana del Norte with Pumas or Cruz Azul, however, he will continue to make his legend even bigger with the team.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina
Midfield: Celso Ortiz (C), Omar Govea, Maxi Meza
strikers: Joao Rojas, German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori
substitutes: Luis Cárdenas, Luis Sánchez, Áxel Grijalva, Jonathan González, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo Aguirre, Sergio Villarreal, Ángel Zapata, Iván Tona, Jacobo Reyes
