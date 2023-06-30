It’s beautiful!😍🤩 We present you our jersey away @PUMAmexico for the 2023-2024 Season!💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/LPDFOZVc5g – Rayados (@Rayados) June 28, 2023

For the new contest, Monterrey suffered the loss of the Colombian Duvan Vergarawho went to Saints Lagoonwithout forgetting the cessation of Victor Manuel Vucetich after the ways in which he was removed from the league. However, the club still hopes to break the market with a bomb, after looking for different elements such as the Brazilian Lucas Mourathe Chilean Alexis Sanchez or the brazilians Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ and Pedro dos Santos.