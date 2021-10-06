Disappointed with the start of the Manchester United season, the English press is not kind to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Our colleagues are already imagining the dismissal of the Mancunian manager. And would see Zinédine Zidane on the bench of the Red Devils, with a typical team different from that of the Norwegian.

For the moment, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has nothing to worry about. Manchester United are having a disappointing start to the season and have won just one of their last four games in all competitions. But the management continues to support the manager extended last July until 2024. The proof, the Mancunian club has also just extended the lease of its deputy Mike Phelan for the same period.

Zidane’s MU in 4-3-3

Decisions that are not unanimous in England. Indeed, the English press and some consultants passed by Manchester United believe that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have the skills to bring the club to the top. And this despite the arrivals of Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. This is why Express Sport is anticipating his ouster and believes that Zinédine Zidane would represent the ideal successor.

It must be said that the Frenchman, among the few high-level coaches currently available on the market, has proven his skills with three Champions Leagues won at Real Madrid. A club with which he wanted to recruit goalkeeper David De Gea. The media therefore imagines the titular Spaniard with Zinédine Zidane, just like the indisputable full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw. No change either in hinge since captain Harry Maguire would accompany Raphaël Varane, former executive of the French coach.

Martial imagined holder

In the middle, the Brazilian Fred, in front of the defense, would cover Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, whom Zinédine Zidane absolutely wanted in Madrid. Finally, the young Mason Greenwood would also be titular alongside Anthony Martial, who would find colors under the orders of his compatriot. While Cristiano Ronaldo would return to the left, where CR7 shone so much with his former coach in the Spanish capital.

Zidane’s eleven at MU, designed by Express Sport: De Gea – Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw – Fred, Pogba, Fernandes – Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo.