SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soy exports from Brazil should reach 2.802 million tons in December, estimated on Tuesday the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec), which raised the projection by just over 200,000 tons in comparison with the previous week.

If the forecast is confirmed, shipments in 2021 would add up to a record 86.9 million tons, compared to 82.3 million in 2020, according to data from Anec.

Corn shipments were estimated at 3.92 million tons, versus 3.47 million in the previous forecast, setting the second highest monthly volume of the year, behind August (4.2 million), after 2021 was marked by a crop failure due to drought and frosts.

From January to December, the estimate is for shipments of 21.14 million tons of the cereal, compared to 33.4 million in 2020.

(By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora)

