Novak Djokovic is already in the Brisbane quarterfinals after winning to Monfils for a double 6-3 in one hour and fourteen minutes. The Serbian tennis player has started the course with very good feelings, although he still does not have Andy Murray on his team. Something he joked about last Tuesday and about which the former tennis player has now responded.

“I’m facing some huge slopes as you can see, but there are no injuries yet,” Murray joked in a post on X (formerly Twitter), which was accompanied by a video of him skiing on a very simple slope.

He post of the British takes place in response to some statements made by the Serbian after beating Rinky Hijikata in his debut in the Brisbane tournament with a double 6-3. At the end of the match, Novak was asked about his new coach and explained where he was and when they were going to start working together.

“He’s skiing right now. He’s on a family ski trip. I send all my love to the entire Murray family. I hope he doesn’t get injured while skiing before coming to Melbourne,” said the Serbian tennis player.

Likewise, he explained what it was going to be like to work with someone who was his rival. “We talked before the game. I’m excited to have him on my team. For more than 20 years he has been on the other side of the network. For the first time in history they are on the same side of the court. “Should be fun in Melbourne.”