Roberto Salis: “Schlein? Only heard it once. But he didn't tell me…”

The case Ilaria Salis continue to hold court, Hungary She stands firm and says that Italy can't do anything for her and that the charges against her are very serious. Precisely to try to unravel this delicate situation, the Democratic Party had moved by announcing its intention to nominate Ilaria for the European. But the father of the woman detained in Budapestexplains that actually a real discussion with him about the possibility of one application there was never any daughter. “Ilaria's candidacy – says Roberto Salis to Il Foglio – it should have been handled better, no doubt. Before releasing information like this everyone needed to be aligned“.

“Instead like this – continues Roberto Salis to Il Foglio – an internal debate between the currents was triggered on Ilaria's skin. Would my daughter be available? As long as there isn't something serious on the table there's no point in talking to her. I don't want to upset an already shaken person. But these things aren't built that way. I spoke to Schlein only once and she called me to find out about my daughter. But he didn't mention the idea of ​​nominating her to me for the Europeans. Then I never heard from her again. The prime minister Melons however he never called me, I never had any direct contact with Palazzo Chigi. President Mattarellainstead – concludes Salis – it was reactive. It's about enforcing the rights of a Italian citizen in Europe“.