The WhatsApp app It remains number one in the real-time messaging app category, something it has maintained thanks to its numerous updates that integrate increasingly better communication and entertainment features.

And proof of the above is the implementation of a new tool which will surely be appreciated by those who do not like the audios sent by WhatsApp, what is it about?

According to the portal specialized in WhatsApp app updates, WABetaInfothe team behind the Meta instant messaging platform is already working on a feature that will make it possible to transcribe audios into text.

However, it should be noted that, so far, this new functionality can only be found in the beta version of the WhatsApp app for users who use the operating system. Android.

Android only: WhatsApp forgets about iPhone with update on voice notes/Photo: Pixabay

More precisely, WABetaInfo has detected this New tool in version 2.24.15.5 for Android OS, who can download language data packs and transcribe audios in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Hindi.

Now, it should be noted that the operation of audio transcription in WhatsApp is quite simple, since you only have to enable this option in the settings and select the preferred language.

In this sense, we must not lose sight of the fact that although it can be assumed that this feature has been created especially for those with hearing problems, the truth is that it can also be used by people who do not like listening to audio.

This is how, after this, a text will automatically appear below the audios that the user receives in their account on the Meta real-time messaging platform.

It should be noted that this new WhatsApp feature had been available for months for users with the iOS operating system, that is, for those who have an iPhone, but to date this tool that was in beta has not been deployed to all Internet users who have devices with the Apple logo.