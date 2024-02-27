The story involving Pamela López, Christian Cueva, Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez has no time to end. In a recent edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm', The current wife of the Alianza Lima soccer player pointed out that it was the former host of 'América hoy' himself who revealed to her the love relationship between her husband and the cumbia singer, who was previously with the leader of La Gran Orquesta Internacional. On the subject, he came out to speak again Yolanda Medina, who previously worked with the host of 'Consume Perú'.

Why did Christian Domínguez talk to Pamela López?

Magaly Medina published an audio of Pamela López in which she reveals details about the complicated love relationship between her still husband, Christian Cueva, Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco. López has caused a huge stir in the Peruvian entertainment world by declaring that it was Domínguez who informed him about the relationship between the soccer player and the cumbia singer. This has come as a surprise, since it was believed that this matter was already resolved.

“Christian Domínguez tells me that she (Pamela Franco) has called my father-in-law and told him: 'Sir, I am calling your son, but he is drunk. Talk to that woman (Pamela) for me, don't dare to take nothing away from me, because it's going to harm me, because they're going to give me a program.' Furthermore, Christian Cueva told her (Pamela Franco): 'Oh, my love, don't worry, she has nothing. It's not going to happen.' nothing, don't worry, I love you, we are going to be happy,'” he revealed in conversation with the 'Urraca'.

What did Yolanda Medina say about Christian Domínguez?

After the ampay of Christian Dominguez, in which his infidelity to Pamela Franco was evident, the singer appeared on the program 'América hoy' to respond to the issue. At that moment, Janet Barboza He asked him if he had been Pamela López's confidant: “A rumor has been unleashed that has been gaining strength and that you have supposedly contacted Pamela López, Cueva's wife, to inform her about a possible relationship between Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco. Is it true?” the presenter asked.

In this regard, Domínguez flatly denied having knowledge of a possible relationship between Pamela Franco and the popular 'Aladdin'. “No, the truth is that I have nothing to say about the call. I have nothing to comment. The people who should clarify are them about that call because it was after what happened (ampay)”, expressed at that time.

Yolanda Medina and her strong message to Christian Domínguez. Photo: Instagram/Yolanda Medina See also Xoana González told why she deleted her Instagram account: "Whoever wants to see pay"

However, after Pamela López's recent statements, the version that the artist gave on national TV was destroyed. Given this, Yolanda Medina, who previously defended Pamela Franco, did not hesitate to attack the singer after learning that he had betrayed his now ex-partner and published a strong message. “Now I know that, if the ship sinks, you wouldn't f*****k be Jack, instead of giving me a door, you drowned me first,” the cumbiambera wrote on her Instagram account.