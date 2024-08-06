Android: APK Files Away? Google’s Move

Revolution in sight for Android? The operating software developed by Google is ready to bring news that, perhaps, will disorientate regular users. But let’s go in order. One of the new Samsung devices, called One UI 6.1.1, has a function that has caused discussion: the block automatic of sideloading set by default. Option, obviously, deactivatable on the aforementioned smartphone, but which makes it clear that Google’s next moves are directed in this direction.

Google wants to delete apk files?

Does Google really want to delete apk files? At the moment, nothing official, but the rumors are increasingly pointing in this direction with the search engine giant opts to make sideloading more difficultthat is, download and customize all apps, even those not present in the Google Play Store catalog.

Artem Russakovski, creator of APK Mirror, who in a post on his X profile said about it: “Google suddenly stopped generating APKs for many apps, so only AAB will be available.” The AAB (acronym for Android App Bundle) is not an unknown format, as it was already presented in 2018 as an alternative to Android Package Kits.

What do AAB consist of?

What are the new Android App Bundle formats? In practice, if with the APK file it was enough to download the latter, install it and then start it, now things are a little more complex. The AAB file type requires third-party applications to function properly.. Therefore, Google will continue to produce APKs for external stores and there are no plans, at the moment, to force a block on Sideloading, with users having total freedom in how they download apps on Android.