the russian Andrei Rublev finally conquered a Masters 1,000 category tournament by coming back from Denmark Holger Rune (5-7, 6-2 and 7-5) in Monte Carlo after two hours and 36 minutes of play in the final.

The Muscovite tennis player, sixth in the world, kept his temper and clung to victory when he had lost the match. Rune stood at 3-0 and 4-1 in the third and final set, but fell and the Russian took advantage of his rival’s downturn to amend the match.

Rublev accumulated twelve titles before breaking into the final of Monte Carlo, but he had never achieved a success of this level. The two times he tried, in Cincinnati and on this same stage, in Monaco, both in 2021, he failed.

The shadow of a new defeat loomed around the Russian, who ran into an opponent spurred on by his good start and who scored the first set with solvency. He is the Danish one of the youngsters with the most expectations in current tennis. Last year was the year of his explosion. He won all three of his titles, including the Masters 1,000 in Paris, and played in two other finals.

However, runes could not stop the reaction Rublev, with whom he faced for the third time. The first was won by the Dane, last year in Paris, but the most recent, in an epic clash, at the Australian Open this 2023, the victory went to the Russian.

Matched the duel, the final set. Rune recovered the pulse, which was facing its first final of the year and stood at 3-0 and then 4-1. Rublev emerged and equalized the partial (4-4) that he made his own at the end 7-5.

The Russian Andrey Rublev celebrating his victory in Monte Carlo/EFE

Andrei Rublevthe sixth player in the world, brought to his record the thirteenth trophy, the second of the year after Dubai and the first in the Masters 1,000 category.