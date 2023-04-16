Joaquin Correa is getting married. The news was given today by the diocese of Milan with the publication of the wedding certificate. The Inter striker will bond with Chiara Casiraghi, daughter of Pierluigi, the former Lazio, Juventus and national striker. The function will be celebrated in the San Pio X parish in Monza, where Casiraghi’s daughter lives. The date on which the marriage will be celebrated is not indicated.

UPS AND DOWNS

—

Correa has so far been the protagonist of a season with few ups and many downs. Exactly as happened in 2021-22. Budgeted at the beginning of the season for 33 million after last season he arrived on loan with an obligation to buy from Lazio, Correa will probably change his shirt in the summer because he didn’t perform at Inter as the management expected.