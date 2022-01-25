the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home was a complete success at the box office, however, that would not have been possible without the professionalism of Andrew Garfield, who kept the secret of his participation in the film for years. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor said that he had only revealed the news to three people close to him.

Also, Garfield said on the show that “it was a lot of fun keeping it a secret.” “I lied to people for two years and I felt great” He added that the only ones he told the truth were his parents and his brother, who were the first to know about his return through his own mouth .

YOU CAN SEE: Sony would be planning to develop a spin-off of Zendaya’s MJ

Andrew Garfield on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Photo: Warner Bros. Television

Andrew Garfield on The Ellen Show

The British actor said of keeping the secret of being Spider-Man again: “I felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a group of people I knew would appreciate it.” In addition, he added that he would have liked to continue with that “game” of keeping secrets.

Recall that on Jos Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed that he had to lie to his ex-partner and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. “Emma kept texting me. She said to me, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ (…) I was like: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’, assured the protagonist of Tick, tick…boom!

Emma Stone plays Cruella de Vil in the new Disney Plus live-action. Photo: Elle

She kept asking about his involvement, but he never relented. Then, Stone finally saw the film and realized that the actor appeared on the screen with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, to which she only managed to say: “You’re an idiot.”