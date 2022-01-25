In a meeting he had with several media outlets in Mexico City, the singer, actor and former federal deputy Serge Mayerstated that the public would like a series based on the musical group Garibaldisince there are many things that have never been told, among them, when they were deprived of their liberty on a tour.

Sergio Mayer revealed that Garibaldi was kidnapped in Central America, living moments of panic and a lot of uncertainty. “We suffered a kidnapping by some people who did not let us leave.”

Literally, kidnapped with weapons and everything to go sing to a person and they are things that we have never said.

Remember that some armed people surrounded the van in which they were traveling, “and they didn’t let us out, until we went to sing to someone”. The husband of the beautiful actress Issabella Camil did not give further details of that person.

last november Garibaldi had a reunion in one of the shows of the “90s Pop Tour”, at the Mexico City Arena. The members who were present were Sergio Mayer, Paty Manterola, Víctor Noriega, Luisa Fernanda, Katia Llanos and Charly López. And precisely in the dressing room, they were remembering many experiences they had, like that kidnapping.

“The day we met at that event, we were talking about many anecdotes that we had, strong things that nobody knows, that we live on a personal, couple and group level, very funny things, extraordinary trips.”

On the other hand, Sergio Mayer was questioned about Pilar Montenegro’s alleged health problems, former member of Garibaldi. She mentioned that the actress and singer is doing well and has been retired from the media for a while.

“I do not know that it is wrong, one day we went to eat about a year ago, we went to Polanco, I saw her perfectly well, I cannot confirm that because it would be very delicate and if she does not say so, I have to be very respectful” .

Garibaldi is a Mexican pop group founded in 1986 in Mexico City; It was produced by Luis de Llano Macedo and Óscar Gómez. The name of the group alludes to Plaza Garibaldi, one of the most important and representative places in Mexico, where mariachi shows are often seen.