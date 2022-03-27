Andres Hurtado He told open television how charitable he is when promoting the event that Monique Pardo’s friends will do for her because she is at a stage where she needs support. The driver showed the publicity of the event in order to make known to all the people who will accompany the show, without avoiding making fun of Ernesto Pimentel for the lack of a photo of him on said banner.

Telling more about said show, the father of the influencers Josetty and Génnesis Hurtado, who were accompanying him on his program, complained about not appearing despite the financial support he provided. In that sense, he pointed out: “Monique, just in case, I gave Manolo Rojas $2,000 and she has not even put the logo of my program here on the back. And Ernesto here little boy (he pointed his finger) ”.

Andrés Hurtado said that he met with President Pedro Castillo

The driver Andrés Hurtado told today, Saturday March 25, in his program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” that the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, kept his word by receiving him at the Government Palace, as he offered on a live call they had.

Andrés Hurtado was grateful for the reception. Photo: GLR / GLR

In this way, he pointed out all the details of said visit: “I arrived alone, I showed my ID, I waited almost an hour and 45 minutes, because the president had meetings with other people before me. It was the first time that I have shaken hands with our president and, beyond his political issues, I must thank him for the commitment he assumed to support children with cancer so that they can have the medicines that they do not get here and can continue with their treatments. I am happy and the children are even more so because they are going to have the medicine they need”.

Andrés Hurtado traveled with his daughters Josetty and Génnesis Hurtado to Turkey

The extravagant Andrés Hurtado used his social networks to show all the luxuries he experienced during his visit to the country of Turkey, even where he was accompanied by his daughters Josetty and Génnesis Hurtado.

As expected, not only did the presenter show off each of the luxurious details that he lived there, but also his older heiresses, who shared content for their followers, due to their work as influencers.